Leh, Feb 5 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 26,710 on Saturday as 150 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 226.

While Leh reported 86 fresh cases, Kargil reported 64, the officials said.

Of the total 226 deaths, 167 were reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil.

As many as 218 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. Of these, 125 patients were discharged in Leh and 93 in Kargil, the officials said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh has increased to 25,405, they said.

There are 1,079 active cases -- 666 in Leh and 413 in Kargil -- in Ladakh. The positivity rate stands at 4.2 per cent, they said.

