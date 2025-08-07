Jalgaon, August 7: Following the cloudburst triggered by flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali region in Uttarakhand earlier in the week, 16 persons from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district remain untraceable, according to Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad. Providing an update on the situation, Prasad said, "It has been reported that 19 people from Jalgaon district are in Uttarkashi, of which contact has been established with three people. Contact has not yet been made with 16 people."

He added that both the Maharashtra government and Jalgaon district administration are actively coordinating with the Uttarakhand government and Uttarkashi district authorities to trace the missing individuals. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 190 People Rescued From Flood-Hit Dharali So Far, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He added, "The Maharashtra government and district administration have tried to contact the Uttarakhand government and the Uttarkashi district administration. We are receiving full support from the Uttarakhand government."

The flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst in the hilly region of Dharali in Uttarkashi, caused sudden surges in water levels, damaging infrastructure and disrupting road connectivity in the affected areas. Meanwhile, around 190 people have been rescued from Dharali following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO and local volunteers engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search the missing. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Disaster Meeting After Flash Flood in Dharali; PM Narendra Modi Calls To Review Relief.

The rescue and relief operations in the affected areas are in full swing. As of 3 pm on Wednesday, there are a total of three confirmed fatalities, while 50 people are reportedly missing, according to a statement from the Indian Army. Over 225 Army personnel including infantry and engineering teams are on ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

Chief Minister Dhami, who visited the area earlier on Wednesday, reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help.

