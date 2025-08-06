Uttarkashi, August 6: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that around 190 people have been rescued from the Dharali area, following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help.

He stated that the disaster has hit the entire Dharali. The Chief Minister said, "The disaster has completely hit the entire Dharali, and after yesterday's incident, debris has come there in several phases. I went there today and met the people, talked to them and took information about the incident. The disaster destroyed everything. Along with this, until evening, the army personnel have rescued about 190 people from Dharali. They have been taken to safe places. Right now the injured are also being rescued from there and brought to Uttarkashi..." Himachal Pradesh: 413 Pilgrims Rescued From Kinnaur Kailash Trek by ITBP, NDRF After 2 Makeshift Bridges Washed Away Due to Torrential Rains and Cloudbursts in Tangling (Watch Videos).

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that the road connecting several areas has also been affected by landslides. He added that the administration is working to restore the facilities in the area. He said, "The entire connecting road has been completely affected by landslides at many places... We also have to restore the electricity and mobile networks in the area. Because of the bad weather, restoring the facilities completely is a challenge for us. Earlier today, I attempted to go there two times and on the third time, I finally went to meet the victims. The government is fully committed to making all the arrangements. The Prime Minister has also assured us to provide all possible help, and under his guidance, we will help the disaster victims properly..." Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Disaster Meeting After Flash Flood in Dharali; PM Narendra Modi Calls To Review Relief.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Dhami arrived at ground zero and met locals, the site of the Dharali cloudburst and mudslide, which has caused significant damage to houses and other buildings. Chief Minister Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali. He also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and assessed the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas to review the damage and ongoing relief efforts. Rescue and relief operations are underway with full support from the state and central governments.

