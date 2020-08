New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly over a petty issue on Tuesday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said.

According to police, the accused fled after the incident. During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage of the Sangam Vihar and Devli area and arrested the accused, identified as Farookh (22).

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

The boy was taken to Majidia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"On the statement of the brother of the deceased, a murder case was registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

Thakur said they also recovered the weapon used in the crime from a plot in Sangam Vihar.

Later, it was revealed that a fight erupted between them over a petty issue of keeping the bricks in the street following which the accused stabbed the victim, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)