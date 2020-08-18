Bengaluru, August 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has arrested a doctor from Bengaluru for his alleged links with the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Abdur Rahman, a 28-year-old ophthalmologist, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). According to the NIA, Rahman used his medical knowledge to help ISIS terrorists. NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 12 for Aiding Procurement of SIM Cards to ISIS Terrorists.

"During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters," said an NIA statement. NIA Files Chargesheeet Against 17 Key ISIS Conspirators.

The central agency said Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days. After Rahman's arrest, NIA officials raided three premises of him in Bengaluru and seized digital devices, a mobile phone and a laptop containing what the probe agency said was incriminating material.

Rahman will be produced in a Delhi court and the NIA will seek further custody to interrogate him. He was working at MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru.

