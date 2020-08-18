Mumbai, August 18: A 23-year-old Ghanaian footballer, who was shifted to a hotel in June as he got stranded at the Mumbai airport for over 50 days due to coronavirus lockdown, met Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. Thackeray also tweeted a picture of his meeting with Randy Juan Muller. A Twitter user brought Muller's plight to the notice of Thackeray following which Yuva Sena office-bearer Rahul Kanal reached out to the footballer and helped him move into a hotel.

In a tweet, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Our footballer friend from Ghana, who spent more than 50 days at the airport before @AbhaGoradia brought it to our notice and @Iamrahulkanal made arrangements for his stay in Mumbai, Randy met me today!" Muller, a Ghana national, used to play for a club in Kerala. Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 422 COVID-19 Deaths, Casualty Toll Mounts to 20,687; State Coronavirus Tally Reaches 6,15,477.

Tweet by Aaditya Thackeray:

Our footballer friend from Ghana, who spent more than 50 days at the airport before @AbhaGoradia brought it to our notice and @Iamrahulkanal made arrangements for his stay in Mumbai, Randy met me today! pic.twitter.com/xT7FBt3tX3 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 18, 2020

Randy was scheduled to fly home by Kenya Airways flight when the lockdown was announced, and he found himself stranded at the Mumbai airport. An official at the Mumbai International Airport Ltd said the footballer was provided with all help.

In a similar incident, a 40-year-old German national Edgard Ziebat also got stranded at the transit area of Delhi airport for 55 days after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 25. He was allowed to leave India on May 12. The man had reportedly boarded a KLM flight to Amsterdam. He is also a wanted criminal in his country.

