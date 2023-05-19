Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in a village under the Hussainabad Police Station area, around 225 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the teenage girl was alone at her residence as her parents went to attend a wedding, a senior officer said.

The accused persons, residents of the same village, entered the house of the girl and allegedly raped her, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hussainabad) Pujya Prakash told PTI.

They fled the scene after committing the crime, and so far no one has been arrested, he said.

Based on a complaint by the parents of the victim, a case has been registered and the girl was sent to Sub-Divisional Hospital in Hussainabad, where doctors referred her to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, the police officer said.

A special police team was constituted to investigate the case, the SDPO said.

The incident was the second one in the last fortnight as a seven-year-old girl was raped by a man on May 7 in Medininagar.

