Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A 16-year-old villager was seriously injured in a pressure IED explosion, allegedly planted by Naxals in Kondapadgu village of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said.

The incident occurred while the teenager was grazing cattle in the forest.

Also Read | Patna Hospital Murder Probe: Main Accused Among 4 of 10 People Arrested From Kolkata in Gangster Chandan Mishra Murder Case.

According to the Bijapur Police, the explosion occurred around 5:00 PM on Saturday, when the boy, identified as Krishna Gota, son of Fakir, a resident of Kondapadgu village, accidentally triggered the device.

He sustained severe injuries to his leg and face and was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Bijapur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Among Those With Highest Attendance in Parliament, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Condemning the incident, the Bijapur Police described it as a "cowardly act," stating, "Even innocent children are no longer safe from Maoist IEDs. In their attempt to spread fear and violence, Maoists have begun targeting children too."

The police have urged residents to remain extremely vigilant in forested areas and to report any suspicious activity or objects to the nearest police station or security camp.

"We urge residents to exercise utmost vigilance in jungle areas and immediately inform the nearest police station or security camp about anything unusual," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)