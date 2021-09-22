Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by three men from near her house in Shukartal village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl had gone out of her house to throw garbage, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Announces To Combine OxygenOS & ColorOS To Create Better Products in 2022.

In the police complaint, the girl's father accused Rajpal, Krishan Dutt and Pinku of kidnapping his daughter, police said.

The three reside in the same village and are absconding, they added.

Also Read | Zee Entertainment Announces Merger With Sony Pictures Networks India.

According to some villagers, the trio forcibly pulled the girl inside a car and drove away, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)