Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 167 and reached 47,068 on Tuesday, while the toll rose to 679 after two people succumbed to the infection, said an official.

The number of people who have recovered increased by 85 during the day to touch 45,168, he added.

The number of active cases is now 1221, he said.

A total of 2,004 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,068, new cases 167, death toll 679, discharged 45,168, active cases 1,221, samples tested till date 3,34,198.

