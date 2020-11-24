Mumbai, November 24: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday rules out imposing lockdown in the state once again in view of the coronavirus situation. According to a report by India Today, Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra government is monitoring the daily increase in COVID-19 cases and currently has no plans to impose another lockdown in the state. Uddhav Thackeray Says ‘Next COVID-19 Wave Will Be Like Tsunami’, Maharashtra CM Warns People With An Appeal To Follow All Measures To Avoid Lockdown.

"We are closely monitoring growth and positivity rate. We have imposed some new guidelines for travellers from states with high rates. But for now, lockdown is not the solution and we have no such plan," Tope was quoted as saying. The state government has made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory from people coming to Mumbai from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Criticises Maharashtra's New COVID-19 SOPs.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country. The state reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800. With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683. Presently, there are 83,221 active cases in the state.

A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. Mumbai city reported 939 new cases of coronavirus, taking its cumulative caseload to 2,77,453. The death toll surged to 10,708 with 19 people succumbing to the infection in the city.

