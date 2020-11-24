Chandigarh, November 24: A total of six employees of Punjab Raj Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among the employees who were diagnosed with COVID-19, include Principal Secretary to the Governor VP Singh Badnore. Over 330 tests were conducted as last week at the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

According to the official press release, out of 338 tests conducted, six people were found positive for COVID-19. The infected employees have been immediately sent to isolation. According to reports, Governor Punjab and his family were tested negative for the deadly virus. India's COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 91.77 Lakh With 37,975 New COVID-19 Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Notably, standard protocols regarding coronavirus have been followed. Meanwhile, entry and meetings have been banned at the Punjab Raj Bhavan at the moment. The tests were conducted as part of a regular routine. Similar tests were also conducted in August this year in the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, Punjab reported 614 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 22 people also succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. Coronavirus cases in Punjab rise to 1,47,665, including 1,36,178 recoveries and 4,653 deaths. Currently, there are 6,834 active cases in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).