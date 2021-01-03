Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): At least 17 people have lost their lives and 38 were injured after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rushed the spot and rescue operation is underway.

"17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We have started a probe and will take strict action against those found guilty," Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut told reporters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the cognisance of the incident. "I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased in the incident. "I have been deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of many people as the roof of the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad collapsed. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead, as well as wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," reads defence minister's tweet.

According to the people present at the spot, the victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.

BJP MP VK Singh, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg also reached the spot. (ANI)

