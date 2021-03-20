Noida (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,744, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 93 from 85 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another nine patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,560, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

The recovery rate of patients reached 99.28 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 2,770 from 2,470 on Friday.

A total of 5,95,518 people have recovered from the infection till now, while the death toll reached 8,758 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)