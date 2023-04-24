Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Monday, police said.

The two accused are on the run and searches are being conducted to nab them, they said.

Station House Officer, Dovda, Hemant Chauhan said the two men abducted the girl while she was returning home after appearing in a Class 11 examination. They took her to a deserted place and raped her before fleeing.

The medical examination of the girl has been done. A case has been registered against the accused persons under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Searches are being conducted to nab the accused persons, Chauhan said.

