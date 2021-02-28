Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,048 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 174 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,784, a health department bulletin said.

The only COVID-19-related death took place in Yamunanagar district, it said.

Among the fresh cases, 56 were reported from Gurgaon while Ambala recorded 21 infections.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,275 while 2,66,461 people have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.40 per cent, it stated. PTI SUN VSD

