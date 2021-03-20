Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) Karnataka logged over 1,798 new COVID-19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.68 lakh and the toll to 12,432, the Health department said on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban continued to head the list of cases, accounting for 1,186 infections.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases.

The day also saw 1,030 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,68,487 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,432 deaths and 9,43,208 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 12,828 active cases,12,694 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 134 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also contiuned to top the list in number of deaths, with five on Saturday, while one each was reported from Bidar and Vijayapura.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,186, Udupi 66, Kalaburgi 61, Mysuru 59, Dakshina Kannada 52, Bidar 49, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,16,633, followed by Mysuru 54,741 and Ballari 39,473.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,03,040, followed by Mysuru 53,401 and Ballari 38,751.

A total of over 2,02,87,369 samples have been tested so far, out of which 94,043 were tested on Saturday alone. PTI

