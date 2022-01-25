Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Eighteen more people died of COVID-19 in Haryana on Tuesday as 6,029 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,20,855, a Health Department bulletin said. So far, 10,212 people have died of the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,030 fresh cases.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

Faridabad (684), Panchkula (479), Karnal (371) and Ambala (298) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases. The fatalities included three from Sonipat and two each from Faridabad, Panipat and Panchkula districts, the bulletin said. The total active Covid cases in the state were 42,792.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)