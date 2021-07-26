New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A total of 184 personnel died of COVID-19 in the armed forces with the maximum of 133 deaths being reported in the Army, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to details provided by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, 47 personnel died in the Indian Air Force and four in the Indian Navy.

Replying to a question, Bhatt said 42,527 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Army while the number in the Indian Air Force was 13,249.

He said 6,688 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Navy.

"As per extant rules, no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to armed forces personnel, while they are in service. However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits," he said.

To a separate question, the minister said 29 women officers who did not opt for permanent commission in the special selection board number five have been released from service.

"Out of these 29 officers, three women officers were released without pension based on their own option/willingness as these officers had served between 10-14 years of service in the Army," Bhatt said.

