Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Nineteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Monday, while 3,563 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,49,532, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,305 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported a maximum of 1,155 new cases while Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat reported 219, 273 and 181 cases, respectively.

The fatalities included two each from Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad districts, according to the bulletin.

