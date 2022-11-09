New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as 19 Indian universities feature amongst the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities Ranking with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay once again topping the list with the 40th rank this year.

This is the highest number of Indian universities ever making it to the top 200 list in the QS Asia Universities Rankings. Moreover, there are 8 Indian Universities in the top 200 of the QS Asia Rankings which have improved their rankings as compared to last year.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' Remarks.

QS Asia Universities Ranking, 2023 was released on Tuesday by the International Ranking agency (Quacquarelli Symonds).

According to an official statement, this year, the universities which have made it to rank in the top 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking include, IIT Bombay (40th), IIT Delhi (46th), IISc Bangalore (52), IIT Madras (53), IIT Kharagpur (61), IIT Kanpur (66) University of Delhi (85), IIT Rorkee (114), JNU (119), IIT Guwahati (124), VIT Vellore (173), University of Calcutta (181), Jadavpur University (182), Anna University (185), Chandigarh University (185), IIT Indore (185), BITS Pilani (188), Jamia Millia Islamia (188), and Amity University Noida (200).

Also Read | Demonetisation: No New Rs 2,000 Notes Printed From 2019-2022, Says RTI Reply.

Chandigarh University Gharuan has secured 185th rank in Asia, 14th in India and 2nd amongst the private universities of India which has made Chandigarh University, Gharuan, youngest university in Asia to feature in the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities of Asia and the University which had the highest quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to the QS Asia Rankings, 2022.

All the Indian Universities which have featured in the top 200 list have improved in their Academic Reputation and the International Research Network.

"The outcome of the New Education Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started as more and more Indian Universities every year are now featuring in the Global Rankings. The focus of NEP 2020 is on Internationalization of Education, Improving Research and Innovation facilities, and offering entrepreneurship opportunities to the students" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University.

Taking a cue from the vision of PM Modi, the Government of Gujarat has established GARIMA (Gujarat Accreditation and Ranking Institute Mechanism & Arrangement) while UP Government has established UPCRAM (Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking and Accreditation Mentoring). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)