Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday approved the proposal of the Jal Shakti department to create 19 posts in the J-K Water Resources Regulatory Authority to enhance its efficacy, an official spokesperson said.

The approval to the proposal was granted by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, the spokesperson said.

He said the new posts created include a ground water scientist, an agriculture scientist, two superintendent engineers, three executive engineers, four assistant engineers, five junior engineers, two senior assistants, and a junior assistant.

Being a statutory body, J&KWRRA is responsible for regulating water resources within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation and utilization of these resources, and fixing the rates for use of water.

