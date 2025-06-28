New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Rani Garden area of Delhi's Shahdara on the night of June 27, police said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals in alleged connection with the murder of Yash, two of whom have been identified as Amaan and Lucky, while the third accused is a minor.

The incident occurred after a minor scuffle between the victim, Yash, and Amaan. The stabbing took place near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir, when Yash had gone to pick up his cousin, Aman Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, stated that a scuffle broke out, during which Amaan allegedly stabbed the victim in the lower back. Yash was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

DCP Gautam mentioned that Amaan has a criminal history, while Lucky has no such record.

"We received a call from the RS Grover Hospital in Laxmi Nagar. We got the information that a boy named Yash has been declared dead...During the investigation, we found that Yash was on a scooter with his cousin in the Geeta Colony PS area. A scuffle happened there. During the scuffle, a boy identified as Amaan stabbed him in the lower back. When he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. 3 people are involved in this case, 2 of them are identified as Amaan and Lucky and a minor is also involved...They are arrested from the East Delhi jurisdiction...Amaan has a criminal history...Lucky has no such record..."

Yash's mother, Rakhi, demanded a thorough investigation and raised serious allegations, stating that her son's death was "part of a conspiracy."

"I received a call that someone has killed my son. He was killed as part of a conspiracy. I want the girl and the boy, whose names are involved in the case, to be interrogated and punished...I do not trust the police; they are providing security to the house of those who have committed the crime. The police did not come here...My nephew was with my son at that time. His life is also in danger...I want the police to investigate the case properly," she told ANI.

"The girl named Gullu will tell more about the case. Her sister's name is Sahiba. Her father is Gaffar. His sons roam around with guns. So our life is in danger...I want the whole family to be interrogated..." she added.

Aman Sharma, Yash's cousin and an eyewitness, recounted the events, saying, "He (Yash) came to pick me up. Near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir, our scooter's side mirror hit two boys. They pulled out a gun and pointed it at Yash... Later, they stabbed him. We took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead... We want the culprits to be punished..."

Reacting to the incident, Krishna Nagar MLA, Anil Goyal said, "We were directing the police to arrest the culprits in this matter since the night. This is not just a matter of road rage. It is a matter of organised crime. It is important to break the syndicate of this organised crime..."

Following the incident, police took statements from witnesses and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area after the family's claims of threats and the presence of illegal firearms.

Further investigation is still ongoing into the incident. (ANI)

