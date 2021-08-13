Muzaffarnagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a canal here over some family dispute, police said Friday.

They said Shaeen took the extreme step Thursday at Sambhalheda village under Miranpur police station in the district.

Police also said Shaeen's brother Sadik told them that she killed herself over some family disputes.

The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem, they said, adding investigation is underway.

