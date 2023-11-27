New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A day after a woman's body was found stuffed in a plastic bag in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area, a 19-year-old youth has been arrested from Mumbai for her alleged murder, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sultan, and the 23-year-old victim, Shama, were planning to get married, they added.

Sultan's family members were expected to visit Shama's house on November 25 to fix their marriage, hours before which the accused allegedly strangulated her and fled the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 4.45 pm on Sunday regarding a body in a plastic bag in a rented accommodation at Vishwas Nagar. The police reached the spot and oOn opening the bag, they found the body of a woman with strangulation mark.

Shama was a resident of NSA colony here, while Sultan lives in Vishwas Nagar here and is a native of Bihar, the police said.

The accused worked in the delivery and packing department of an an e-commerce company, they added.

During interrogation, Sultan told the police that Shama was known to him for the last 2-3 years and they were planning to get married, the police said.

Sultan's family members were expected to visit Shama's house on November 25 to fix their marriage. In the morning, Sultan called Shama to his rented house-cum-office at Vishwas Nagar, the DCP said.

He objected to her speaking with other men and raised suspicion on her. A heated argument broke out between the duo, following which Sultan allegedly strangulated the woman with a scarf in a fit of rage, he added.

Later, he allegedly tied her hands and legs and stuffed the body in a plastic bag. He locked the office, switched off his phone and fled the city, the DCP said.

The accused then went to Mumbai by train and was staying with one of his acquaintances, he added.

His location was traced to the Mulund area of Mumbai. A team reached there and nabbed the accused, the police said.

Sultan has been arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

