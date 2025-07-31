Thane, July 31 (PTI) Police seized 1,920 bottles of a cough syrup containing codeine, valued at Rs 3.74 lakh, in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra and arrested two individuals, an official said on Thursday.

"Based on confidential information, we raided a premises and arrested Ashpak Mohammad Hasan Momin and Abdulraja Aliraja Siddiqui for hoarding a banned medicinal product with the intent to distribute for intoxicating purposes," police stated in a release.

The laboratory analysis of seized bottles of ONREX cough syrup confirmed that it contains Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride, both regulated substances under the NDPS Act.

The seized consignment was intended for illegal distribution and abuse, police said.

Codeine, a key ingredient in many prescription cough syrups, is known for its narcotic properties and is frequently misused as a recreational drug, particularly among youth.

Further investigation is underway.

