India News | 194 New Cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of cases to 6,859 in the state.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department, ten deaths were reported today.

Out of the total cases in the state, 3,571 patients have been cured and discharged. Three hundred patients have died. (ANI)

