New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has welcomed a Delhi court summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Delhi Court takes cognisance of the Chargesheet filed against Jagdish Tytler," Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is also a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly tweeted.

Accusing the Congress of protecting Jagdish Tytler for the last 40 years, Sirsa said, "Jagdish Tytler has been escaping for the last 40 years. The Congress has been protecting him. This is the same case in which Tytler has got a clean chit in the Congress government."

Attacking the Congress party, the BJP leader said, "Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar are among the people who were used by the Congress for that massacre...But now the court has taken cognizance of the CBI chargesheet. The court has accepted that there is strong evidence against Tytler."

Sirsa demanded that action should be taken against the Gandhi family since they are as guilty as Jagdish Tytler.

"Congress should answer why it kept on protecting them, giving them ministerial posts, making them MPs, giving security. Jagdish Tytler will also be jailed like Sajjan Kumar, but now action should be taken against the Gandhi family as well. They are as guilty as Jagdish Tytler is," he said.

"Justice after 39 years: Delhi court takes cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Jagdish Tytler in connection with alleged Pul Bangash killings during 1984 Sikh Carnage. Delhi Court has summoned Jagdish Tytler on August 5. The TRUTH shall triumph and Jagdish Tytler who was protected by Gandhi Family since 1984 will soon be behind the bars for his barbaric crimes," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, "First @INCIndia protected Sajjan Kumar and when he was convicted they washed their hands off him. Now Tytler facing arrest… they will move away from him too."

Attacking the Congress for providing security to Jagdish Tytler Sirsa, tweeted, "...they all enjoyed ministerial posts, top party posts and MP privileges; courtesy Gandhi family. This is mockery of 1984 Genocide victims by Gandhis. The Sikhs of nation will never forget Congress’ atrocities and inhuman behaviour towards humanity!!"

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday issued a summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case pertaining to the anti-Sikh riots. The court, while taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation chargesheet filed against Tytler, directed him to appear in court on August 5. (ANI)

