New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any relief to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that this is not the case where you can apply for bail in nine years' time.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Fatehpur Beri; Two Arrested.

Delhi High Court in 2018 upheld the conviction of Balwan Khokhar and other accused persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The HC has upheld the trial court order awarding a life sentence to Khokhar.

Sajjan Kumar, who is named as the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, was convicted guilty, in 2018, by the Delhi High court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Also Read | GMR Airports Infrastructure Shares Worth Rs 330 Crore Offloaded by Two Entities.

In 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement acquitting Kumar in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)