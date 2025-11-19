New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday admitted the appeal moved by Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. He has challenged his conviction and life sentences in the 1984 Anti Sikh riots case.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case linked to the killing of two persons in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

This case is linked to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh.

Division bench of justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain admitted the appeal and sought a response from the Investigation agency on the plea for suspension of sentence.

The bench has listed the matter for hearing the plea on suspension of sentence on January 28.

Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, alongwith Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma, appeared for Sajjan Kumar.

It is submitted that the name of Sajjan Kumar was added in a later stage. It was not there from the beginning of the case.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh under section 302 read with section 149 IPC.

He had also been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh for destruction of property by fire under section 436 read with 149 IPC.

The Rouse Avenue court on February 25 awarded two life sentences to Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The court had rejected the plea of the Prosecution for the death penalty for him.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja had rejected the plea praying for a death sentence to Sajjan Kumar in view of his age, ailments and other mitigating factors.

"At the same time, there are certain mitigating factors which, in my opinion, weigh in favour of imposing a lesser sentence, instead of the death penalty. The 'satisfactory' conduct of the Convict as per the report of the Jail authorities, the ailments from which he is reportedly suffering, the fact that the Convict has roots in the society and the possibility of his reformation and rehabilitation are material considerations which, in my opinion, tilt the scales in favour of sentence for life imprisonment instead of death penalty," Special Judge Baweja held in the order of sentence.

The court had sentenced Sajjan Kumar to 2 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5000 for the offence of Rioting (147), 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5000 for the offence of rioting with a deadly weapon (148).

He was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10000 for attempt to Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder (302) read with Section 149 (Unlawful Assembly) IPC.

He was further sentenced to 1 year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000 for causing hurt (323) read with section 149 (Unlawful Assembly) IPC.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10000 for the offence of dacoity under section 395, read with section 149 IPC.

Additionally, he was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for the offence of dacoity under Section 397.

He was further sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5000 for mischief by fire under section 427 read with section 149 of the IPC.

He was further sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 5000 under section 440 read with section 149 IPC.

The special court held him guilty of the offences on February 11, 2025. (ANI)

