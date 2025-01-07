New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) India and Malaysia on Tuesday held a key dialogue here during which the two sides exchanged views on the global and regional security environment and agreed to "deepen cooperation" in counter-terrorism and deradicalisation, and in the field of maritime security.

The first India-Malaysia Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Raja Dato Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin, Director General of the National Security Council of Malaysia, the Ministry of Externa Affairs (MEA) said.

During the dialogue, they also explored ways to enhance cooperation in critical minerals and rare earths. It was agreed to institutionalise the dialogue by holding annual meetings, the MEA said in a statement.

"During the security dialogue, both sides exchanged views on the global and regional security environment and reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the security, defence and maritime fields.

"The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism and deradicalisation; cyber security; defence industry; and maritime security," it said.

The dialogue is an outcome of the visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to India in August 2024 at the invitation of Modi, the statement said.

During this visit, India-Malaysia bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, it said.

