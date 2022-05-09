Sultanpur (UP), May 9 (PTI) Two people were arrested with one quintal beef in Purva village, police here said on Monday.

Sattan and Azad were arrested from a house raided on the basis of a tip off about cow slaughter, Sub Inspector, Gosaiganj Police Station, Bhimbali Yadav said.

Two other people fled taking advantage of darkness, he said.

Besides the meat, sharp edged weapons were also found on accused, which were seized, Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)