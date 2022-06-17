Bijnor (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Two bike-borne men were killed after being hit by a train while trying to pass through a closed railway crossing here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened Thursday night in an area under Sihora Police Station limits, they said.

Pramod Kumar (50) and Arjun (35) tried to pass the closed railway crossing on Noorpur road by going under the barriers, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Tomar said.

Moments after they crossed the barrier they were hit by a train and died on the spot, he said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, police said.

