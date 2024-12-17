Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) The issue of inadequate toilet facilities for women police personnel in Uttar Pradesh was raised on Tuesday in the Legislative Council by ruling BJP members Vijay Bahadur Pathak and Dinesh Kumar Goyal.

Legislative Council Chairperson Kunwar Manvendra Singh directed the government to take necessary action on the matter.

Both Pathak and Goyal raised the issue in the Council seeking a discussion on the lack of toilets for women police personnel. Following their submission, Singh instructed the government to take immediate action to address the situation.

Talking to PTI, Pathak said the state government's ongoing 'Mission Shakti' campaign focused on women's safety, security and empowerment. However, most police stations in the state either lack women's toilets or have facilities that are in deplorable condition, he said.

Lack of maintenance of existing toilets also creates difficulties for women complainants, he added.

The BJP members said in Lucknow's police commissionerate, 24 police stations do not have separate toilets for women, forcing them to resort to use open spaces.

They urged the government to address the issue promptly to ensure dignity and safety for women personnel and visitors alike.

