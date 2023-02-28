Hapur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Two cattle smugglers were arrested following a brief encounter with police in Babugarh area here, an official said on Tuesday.

Rashid and Amir, who are residents of Meerut, sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight and have been admitted to a hospital, Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Sisodia said.

Police have seized two country made-pistols and as many cartridges, a pickup truck, cattle slaughtering equipment and some cash from the duo, he said.

The smugglers were arrested on Monday, Sisodia said.

