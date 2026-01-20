Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address, citing multiple issues, stating the Governor's microphone was reportedly switched off repeatedly, preventing him from speaking.

Lok Bhavan, the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, released a detailed press release explaining why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address.

In a press release issued by Lok Bhavan, the Governor's office elaborated on the reasons for his decision. It stated that the speech contained numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements while ignoring crucial issues affecting the people. Claims of over ₹12 lakh crore in investments were described as inaccurate, with many MOUs still on paper, and Tamil Nadu's foreign investment ranking having dropped from fourth to sixth among Indian states.

The release pointed to the sharp rise in crimes against women, including a 55% increase in POCSO rapes and a 33% rise in sexual molestation, as well as widespread narcotics and drug abuse among youth linked to over 2,000 suicides annually, all of which were unaddressed.

Other concerns highlighted included nearly 20,000 suicides in the state in one year, declining education standards with over 50% faculty vacancies, defunct village panchayats, temples without boards of trustees, and MSME sectors facing operational challenges. The release also noted widespread employee discontent across sectors. The factors cited by the Governor were:

1- Governor's Mike was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak.

2- The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored.

3- Claim that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over 12 lakh crores is far from the truth. Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the Sixth.

4- Women safety issue is totally ignored though there is alarming increase of over 55% incidents of POCSO Rapes and over 33% increase in incidents of sexual molestation of women.

5- Rampant prevalence of Narcotics and Drugs and sharp increase in Drug abuse cases among youth including school students is a very serious concern. Over 2000 (two thousand) mostly youth committed suicide in one year due to drug abuse. It is seriously jeopardising our future. It is casually bypassed.

6- Atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women is sharply increasing. However; it is totally bypassed.

7-About 20,000 (Twenty thousand) people in our state committed suicide in one year- almost 65 suicides everyday. Nowhere else in the country the situation is so alarming. Tamil Nadu is being referred as the Suicide Capital of India. Yet it does not seem to concern the government. It is bypassed.

8- There is steady decline in standards of education and widespread mismanagement in educational institutions adversely affecting the future of our youth. More than 50 % faculty positions are vacant for years and guest faculties are restive all over. Our youth are staring at uncertain future. It does not seem to bother the government and the issue is totally bypassed.

9- Several thousand Village Panchayats are defunct because elections have not been held for years. They are directly under special officers of the government. Crores of people are denied of their rights of grassroots democracy. This is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution. People are anxiously waiting for restoration of Village Panchayats. However, this does not find even a mention in the speech.

10- Several thousand temples in the state are without Board of Trustees and are directly administered by the state government. Millions and millions of devotees are deeply hurt and frustrated with the mismanagement of temples. Crucial directions of the Hon'ble Madras High Court on the restoration and preservation of ancient temples are not implemented even after 5 years. Sentiments of devotees callously ignored.

11- MSME sectors are under huge stress due to visible and invisible costs of running the industry. They are the crucial sector for employment and growth. However, as against over 55 million registered MSMEs in the country Tamil Nadu has only about 4 million despite enormous potential for growth. Entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu are forced to locate their enterprises in other states. The issue is completely ignored.

12- There is widespread discontentment among lower rung employees in almost all sectors. They are restive and frustrated. No mention of ways to address their genuine grievances.

13- National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded.

Earlier today, the Governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil Anthem, and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked out without reading the opening address. This is the third time that he staged a walkout after having skipped the customary address for the past two years.

In the years 2024 and 2025, too, the Governor did not deliver the address to the Assembly. Last year, he staged a walkout from the assembly as the national anthem was not played at the start of his address. (ANI)

