Prayagraj (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two children drowned while bathing in the Ganga river on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the evening in an area under Shivkuti police station, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Altamas (10) and Muttu (12), residents of Phaphamau, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said

The bodies were recovered by the divers and have been sent for post-mortem.

