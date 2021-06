Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): At least two people died and two other injured in an explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing factory, in Thaiyilpatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday, the officials informed.

The rescue operations are underway.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

