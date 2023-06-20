Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Two persons died and seven others were injured in a lightning strike at Silwar near Jharkhand's Hazaribag on Tuesday while returning from a Rath Yatra procession, an official said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm along a stretch of National Highway-100, he said.

Also Read | Big Relief for BJP Leader Raghavji: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes FIR Against Former Finance Minister in ‘Unnatural Sex’ Case.

“Two devotees were killed and seven are injured,” Sub-Divisional Officer, Hazaribag Sadar, Vidyabhushan Kumar, told PTI.

Kumar said the injured have been taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag.

Also Read | Zero Tolerance on Spurious Medicines, 71 Firms Issued Notices, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Cough Syrup Row.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued an alert for medium to severe thunderstorms in the state for the next three days from Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)