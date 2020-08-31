Banda (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Two people died on Monday as their scooty caught fire after it was hit by a truck, police said.

The accident took place under the Chilla police station area around 3.30 pm, when the truck, going from Banda to Fatehpur, hit the scooty, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

The scooty caught fire and both the riders died on the spot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Singh (65) and Ramcharan Singh (69), he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle at the accident site, police said.

