New Delhi, August 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sadness over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his condolence message, PM Modi said that “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee”. The Prime Minister added that, Mukherjee left an “indelible mark” on the development trajectory of our nation. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

PM Modi, in one of his tweet, stated, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.” Pranab Mukherjee Dies: From Campaign Manager to President of India, A Look At The Political Rise of The Congress Stalwart And Bharat Ratna.

Tweet by PM Modi:

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

The Prime Minister also said that Mukherjee had made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. The PM in another tweet, stated, “As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me.” Pranab Mukherjee No More: 10 Inspirational Quotes of The Late Former President And Bharat Ratna That Cement His Legacy.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

PM Modi also shared a picture of him taking oath for the post of Prime Minister from Pranab Mukherjee in 2014. The Prime minister said that he would always cherish his interactions with the former president.

Tweet by PM Modi:

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday evening at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. Doctors treating him said his condition continued to worsen as he showed no improvement. He was kept on ventilator support. According to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, the former president was in a septic shock due to lung infection. He has been hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.

