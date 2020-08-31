New Delhi, August 31: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, died on Monday after being admitted for three weeks at the Army's R&R Hospital. The 84-year-old ex-constitutional head of the nation was in deep coma for past several days, after his health condition had deteriorated. On his death, tributes have poured in from across the country to recall his contribution to public life. Further below, 10 inspirational quotes of the late Bharat Ratna have been listed. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

The quotes, as shared below, are derived from the speeches and states of the ex-President from his career in public life that spanned for nearly five decades. He had witnessed India transitioning from the era of Nehruvian Socialism to the contemporary era of economic liberalism. During the phase, the seasoned leader also witnessed the changing political mood of the nation.

10 Inspirational Quotes of Pranab Mukherjee That Cement His Legacy

"As Indians, we must of course learn from the past; but we must remain focused on the future. In my view, education is the true alchemy that can bring India its next golden age."

"There is no humiliation more abusive than hunger."

"No problems are ever resolved by violence. It only aggravates the pain and the hurt on every side."

"In the 1980s, we were advised, why don't you follow Reaganomics or Thatcherite economics. We said, yes, there are good points, let's see how we can fit them in the Indian economy. Every country has its own way of moving forward."

"I feel that when the reforms in UN take place and the Security Council will be expanded in the permanent membership category, India will have a place, I hope so, but first it is to be expanded."

"India is content with itself, and driven by the will to sit on the high table of prosperity. It will not be deflected in its mission by noxious practitioners of terror."

"Indian president does not determine policy. Here President is not the policy maker. In the name of the president, the cabinet takes the policy decision."

"Our federal Constitution embodies the idea of modern India: it defines not only India but also modernity."

"If the rise of European colonisation began in 18th century India, then the rallying cry of 'Jai Hind!' also signalled its end in 1947."

"The fact remains that secularism is inherent in the Indian system, in the Indian ethos and culture. India cannot but be secular."

Mukherjee was hospitalised on August 9 as he was scheduled to undergo an operation to remove a blood clot from the brain. After being admitted to the Army's R&R Hospital, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19. His condition deteriorated shortly after being hospitalised, with a treatment for lung infection also being necessitated. Despite the best efforts of a multidisciplinary team of doctors, he could not be saved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in bidding farewell to the Bharat Ratna. "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the PM said.

