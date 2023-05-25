Pratapgarh (UP), May 25 (PTI) Two people died and one person was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Sangipur road under the Udaipur police station area on Wednesday, they said.

Local Station House Officer (SHO) Vijaykant Satyarthi identified the deceased as Ram Kishan Yadav (70) and his granddaughter Manju Devi (22).

Yadav's grandson Kuldeep (25) was injured in the accident, he said.

The driver of the tractor fled the spot after the incident, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

