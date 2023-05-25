Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A man was shot at by miscreants in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Wednesday, the police said.

"The miscreants fired four rounds at the young man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district in Hazratganj," police said.

ADCP Central Manisha Singh said, "Person has been shot in Narhi Bazar of the Hazratganj police station area. The person has a mobile shop in Narhi Bazar. The injured person has been admitted to the trauma centre where he is undergoing treatment."

After the incident he was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition and is undergoing district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Pramod Gupta who runs a mobile shop in Hazratganj.

After informing about the incident, the police officer is present at the spot and gave instructions to arrest the absconded miscreants.

The reason behind the firing the yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI).

