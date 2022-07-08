Budaun (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Two people died after consuming liquor in a town here on Friday, following which all three liquor shops in the region were shut, police said.

Akhilesh, 35, a resident of Kachla town in Ujhani Kotwali police station area returned home in the afternoon after consuming liquor from a shop nearby and died after sometime, his family members said.

He was an addict, Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said quoting his family members.

As his relatives were preparing for his last rites, a person named Pintu, 26, who worked at a sweets shop died. He, too, had purchased liquor from the same shop in Kachla town, Chauhan said.

With the sudden death of two people, the infuriated locals barged to the liquor shop and also blocked the road.

Samples of several liquor variants and brands have been collected for testing and the shops have been shut, the SP said.

The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The outlet that sold liquor to Akhilesh and Pintu did business throughout the day but no such other case was reported, the SP said, adding an investigation has been launched.

Relatives of both the deceased alleged that the outlet was selling adulterated liquor.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan, too, confirmed the closure of all three liquor shops in the town. She said further action will be taken based on post-mortem and liquor sample reports.

