Deoghar, Sep 6 (PTI) Two people from Bihar were arrested with a truck full of illegal liquor in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle in Sarwan area on Sunday, they said.

Cases of Indian-made foreign liquor and a huge quantity of country liquor were found in the truck, police said.

The two people, transporting the liquor, were arrested.

They are being interrogated and further investigation is underway, police said.

