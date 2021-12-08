Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): Three people, including two hailing from Punjab, were found murdered in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in a shed in Dichpally mandal around midnight on Tuesday, they said adding that unidentified persons murdered the trio, who were in the age group of 28-45 and were harvester mechanics.

The motive behind the killing was under investigation, the police said. Two of the deceased were from Punjab and the other from Sangareddy district of Telangana. The trio was hit with a hammer, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said adding the bodies bore blunt injury marks.

The senior official said they were working on clues and formed a special team. A case was registered.

