Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two gangsters were arrested after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday, officials said.

Those nabbed have been identified as Yogesh Bhati and Kapil Bhati, both aged around 27. They are members of the dreaded Sundar Bhati gang, the officials said.

Yogesh, who is one the most wanted criminals in the district, has been involved in murder and loot cases and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

Kapil too has been booked under the Gangsters Act, booked for murder earlier and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, they added.

"Around midnight, there was an input about movement of some criminal elements in a car in Surajpur police station area. The suspects were intercepted along the FNG road in Sector 144," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"When signalled to stop, the car occupants opened fire on the police team and tried to flee. They soon opened fire on the police team, prompting a retaliatory action in which the accused got injured and were held," Chander said.

Two illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from their possession, and their car, which has found to be a stolen one, has been impounded, the police said.

The duo got hit on their legs in the police firing and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Surajpur police station and further proceedings were under, the police added.

