New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Two persons have been detained for allegedly beating a suspected thief to death in the Narela area of Delhi on Thursday.

The unidentified victim, aged 25, was beaten by the public after being allegedly caught for theft.

The police said that the victim was found lying in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the SRHC Hospital in Narela, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As per the police, FIR was registered under the appropriate sections of the law. During the investigation, two suspects were identified and detained in this case. (ANI)

