New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in an inter-state operation for allegedly cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of giving them jobs, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Tushar and Akram are residents of Uttar Pradesh and they were operating from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand. They were arrested from their native place, the police said.

A 23-year-old woman from Delhi had filed a complaint on the home ministry's cybercrime portal alleging that some unidentified people had duped her into paying Rs 12,000 after she applied for a job that she across on social media.

"She was contacted by unknown persons via phone calls and e-mails, and asked her for payment on the pretext of registration fee, processing fee, international bank transaction charge and foreign exchange conversion fee," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The DCP said investigation is underway to unearth more details and to reach out to more victims.

A laptop, nine mobile phones, 67 SIM cards, a Wi-Fi router, a biometric scanner and a car were recovered from their possession, he said.

